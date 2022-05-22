Odisha temple fete begins with Ankurarpanam

Bhubaneswar: The temple rituals at Sri Venkateswara temple in Bhubaneswar constructed by TTD commenced with the ceremonious Ankurarpanam fete on Saturday evening.

Ankurarpana is also known as Beejavapanam is a ritual wherein the sowing of nine type of holy seeds in earthen containers is undertaken on the day preceding the festival.

This ritual signifies the beginning of any festival in the temple.Earlier Shobha Yatra, the celestial procession of the sacred items took place. TTD Deputy EO Gunabhushan Reddy, Agama Advisor Vedantam Vishnu Bhattacharyulu, Superintendent Mallikarjuna and others were also present.