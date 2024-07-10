  • Menu
Odisha to reopen Jagannath temple 'Ratna Bhandar' on July 14

Odisha to reopen Jagannath temple Ratna Bhandar on July 14
Bhubaneswar: The high-level committee, set up to supervise the making of an inventory of valuable items stored in 'Ratna Bhandar' of Puri Jagannath temple, has decided to recommend the Odisha government to reopen the inner chamber of the treasury on July 14, a panel member said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken during a meeting of committee members in Puri. "We have unanimously decided that the committee would request the government to reopen the inner chamber of the 'Ratna Bhandar' on July 14," said Justice Biswanath Rath, who is the chairman of the panel.

