Live
- Guntur: Collector, SP inspect sand stock points
- Alliance University to Host International School Leaders’ Summit 3.0
- Ravi Teja, Bhagyashri Borse shine in first single ‘Sitar’ from ‘Mr Bachchan’
- Tech creating new challenges: President Droupadi Murmu
- Harmony with nature need of the hour: Murmu
- SC seeks Odisha govt reply on Dara remission plea
- TDP MLA Boggala Dastagiri and Election Observers Meet Nara Lokesh
- Vedangi aims to smash global cycle speed record
- Aadi Saikumar's 'Shanmukha' First Look Poster Unveiled
- Lord Balabhadra’s idol falls on servitors, 9 hurt
Just In
Odisha to reopen Jagannath temple 'Ratna Bhandar' on July 14
Highlights
Bhubaneswar: The high-level committee, set up to supervise the making of an inventory of valuable items stored in 'Ratna Bhandar' of Puri Jagannath...
Bhubaneswar: The high-level committee, set up to supervise the making of an inventory of valuable items stored in 'Ratna Bhandar' of Puri Jagannath temple, has decided to recommend the Odisha government to reopen the inner chamber of the treasury on July 14, a panel member said on Tuesday.
The decision was taken during a meeting of committee members in Puri. "We have unanimously decided that the committee would request the government to reopen the inner chamber of the 'Ratna Bhandar' on July 14," said Justice Biswanath Rath, who is the chairman of the panel.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS