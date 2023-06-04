Live
Odisha Train accident: SCR cancels several trains for second day
In the wake of the Odisha train accident, the South Central Railway has decided to cancel trains. While many trains were cancelled yesterday, others were diverted, the authorities cancelled many trains running across Telugu states and changed the timings of some trains for the second consecutive day.
On the other hand, many trains through Odisha have also been cancelled.
Today also Hyderabad-Shalimar(18046), Santragachi-Tirupati(22855), Tirupati-Santragachi(22856), Howrah-SMVT Bangalore(12245), Shalimar-Hyderabad(18045), Shalimar-MGR Chennai Central(12841), Vasco da Gama - Howrah(18048), Vasco da Gama-Kachiguda (18048), Howrah-Secunderabad (12703), MGR Chennai Central-Shalimar (12842), Chennai Central-Santragachi (22808) trains have been cancelled. Howrah-Tiruchirappalli (12663) and Agartala-Bangalore (12504) trains were diverted via Kharagpur, Tatanagar, Rourkela and Jharsuguda.
Meanwhile, SMVT Bengaluru-Jasidih (22305) train was supposed to leave at 10 am, but it was changed to 12.30 pm. While the SMVT Bangalore-Howrah (12864) train was supposed to leave at 10.35 hours, the SMVT Bangalore-Howrah (12246) train was changed from 11.20 to 1.30 hours. Also Bangalore-Kamakhya (12551), Bangalore-Bagalpool (12253), Vallipuram-Purulia (22606), Thiruvananthapuram-Shalimar (22641) trains have also been cancelled. Dilberg-Secunderabad (7047), Newjalaigiri-Chennai (22612), Selichar-Trivandrum (12508), Tambaram-New Tinsukia (15929), Bangalore-Guhwati (12509), Howrah-Mysore (22817) trains were diverted.