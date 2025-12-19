Odisha vows to enhance cyber security

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday announced that the State government will set up a centre of excellence at IIIT Bhubaneswar for development of the semiconductor sector with an investment of Rs 400 crore. Speaking at the valedictory session of Indocrypt 2025, India’s flagship international conference on cryptography and information security, hosted by IIIT Bhubaneswar, the Chief Minister said Odisha is committed to strengthening cyber security, digital governance and advanced technology research in the State.

“The centre of excellence in semiconductor materials and devices will promote skilling, research, innovation and industry collaboration in design and manufacturing, aligned with India’s National Semiconductor Mission,” Majhi was quoted in a statement issued by the CMO. He expressed pride that Indocrypt was being held in the State for the first time. The Chief Minister said the event reflects the growing academic and research stature of IIIT Bhubaneswar. Highlighting the relevance of the conference theme, Majhi noted that cryptography and cyber security have become central to governance, economic activity, national security and public trust in an increasingly data-driven world. The Chief Minister outlined the State government’s long-term vision for IIIT Bhubaneswar, announcing plans to significantly strengthen its physical and research infrastructure. “A modern student activity centre and a central auditorium will be developed to support academic, cultural and national-level events. The government will also support the expansion of research laboratories across key disciplines,” the Chief Minister said.

Majhi said a sports complex will be developed to promote teamwork and a healthy campus environment. He also revealed the State government’s plans to establish a centre for e-governance and digital capacity building at IIIT Bhubaneswar. The proposed centre will integrate research and applications in cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, renewable energy micro-grids and advanced wireless communication, with a strong focus on governance and public service delivery.

In collaboration with the department of Electronics and IT, the centre will also play a crucial role in training skilled professionals, he said, adding that the government also envisages the expansion of pure science departments at the institute. Majhi said IIIT Bhubaneswar is poised to emerge as a leading centre of excellence in education, research and innovation.

Speaking on the occasion, Odisha’s IT Minister Mukesh Mahaling highlighted the importance of cyber security for socio-economic growth.