officials destroy Rs33 lakh worth beer found with sediment

Doddaballapura: The excise department officials have taken swift action against the presence of harmful sediment accumulation in a reputed beer brand, causing shockwaves in the brewing industry. The ordeal began when United Breweries Limited, located in the Nanjangudu taluk of Mysore district, detected sediment content in batches 7E and 7C of their strong and ultra lager beer, produced on July 15.

Citing potential health hazards posed by the sediment-laden beer, the Excise department officials wasted no time in ordering its immediate destruction. The Deputy Commissioner of the Excise Department, along with the Karnataka State Beverages Corporation Limited (KSBCL), ordered the disposal of 1,272 boxes and 06 charters of beer from the Doddaballapur zone, worth an estimated Rs 33 lakhs.Furthermore, the investigation revealed that 149 bottles from the Bashettihalli liquor store had supplied the compromised beer, adding to the staggering amount destroyed. The incident unfolded under the vigilant leadership of Excise Deputy Commissioner of Bangalore rural district, Excise Superintendent Lakshminarayan, Nelamangala Sub-Zone Excise Inspector Parameshwarappa, Doddaballapur Zone Excise Inspector SM Patil, and other officials, all working diligently to safeguard public health.

In August last, a hazardous chemical was discovered in a United breweries popular brand beer produced in Nanjangud, Mysore. The tainted beer, identified as the Strong and Ultra Lagers in batches 7E and 7C (dated 15-07-23), prompted immediate action.

Upon learning of the contamination, authorities promptly dispatched a beer sample to a chemical laboratory for analysis. On August 2, 2023, the chemical report confirmed the beer’s unsuitability for human consumption, sending shockwaves through the industry. It was discovered that a staggering 78,678 boxes of beer had been supplied during the same period. In response, all these boxes were immediately withheld, preventing their distribution to shops and sale at retail outlets. An FIR has been lodged against the company responsible for producing substandard beer, highlighting the need for stringent quality control measures within the industry.

The incident has raised significant concerns about the safety of alcoholic beverages, underscoring the importance of rigorous quality checks and vigilant oversight by regulatory authorities in Karnataka’s liquor production and distribution sector.