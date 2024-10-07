OFS officer suspended over forester’s suicide case

Bhubaneswar: Senior Odisha Forest Service (OFS) officer Debendra Kumar Behera, Silviculturist, Rayagada division, has been placed under suspension to ensure a free and fair investigation into the alleged suicide death of forester Sanjay Kumar Nayak. The suspension order was issued by the Forest, Environment and Climate Change department.

The body of Sanjay was found hanging in his official quarters at Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district on September 18. Sanjay, a resident of Rayagada district, was posted at Jaring Research Garden in Kalahandi. Sanjay, in his suicide note, had allegedly held Debendra responsible for taking the extreme step. The Forest department, in its order, noted that a prima facie allegation of abetment to commit suicide was made against Debendra in the suicidal note of deceased Sanjay.

Notably, Sanjay’s wife Priyanka Subudhi had alleged that her husband had died due to the mental torture meted out to him by the senior officials in Rayagada division. She claimed that Sanjay was allegedly being pressurised for the percentage commission for different projects undertaken by the State Forest department in the area. Sanjay’s wife also alleged that her husband took the extreme step as he failed to bear the torture.

As per the Forest department order, a case (368/24) under Section 108 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against Debendra, at Bhawanipatna Town Police station on September 18. The Chief Conservator of Forests (T&D), Cuttack Circle, has also been directed by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force] of Odisha to initiate an inquiry into the matter and submit his findings for further needful action.

“Now, therefore, pending receipt of inquiry report from Chief Conservator of Forests (T&D), Cuttack Circle and to facilitate smooth inquiry and prevent tampering, Debendra Kumar Behera, OFS-I (SB), Silviculturist, Rayagada division is placed under suspension with immediate effect in terms of sub rule-(1)(b) of Rule-12 of the O.C.S (CC&A) Rules, 1962 and shall remain under suspension until further order,” added the order.