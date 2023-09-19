Live
Old Parliament Building has witnessed transfer of power from Britain to Bharat: Pralhad Joshi
The Central Hall of the Old Parliament Building has witnessed the transfer of power from Britain to Bharat, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said here on Tuesday.
He also expressed his happiness over the shifting of Parliament to a new building, calling it the symbol of new and emerging Bharat paving the way for a developed nation.
Addressing a special function to commemorate the old Parliament in the Central Hall, Joshi said, "Today onwards, our two Houses shall have sittings in the new Parliament building. We all know that this Central Hall has witnessed the transfer of power from Britain to Bharat."
"Am very happy and enthusiastic about the functions of the two Houses of the Parliament henceforth from the new building which is the symbol of new and emerging Bharat paving the way for a developed nation, as envisaged by Prime Minister, by 2047".
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Rajya Sabha leader Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi were seated on the dias in Central Hall.