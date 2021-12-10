Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital

JAIPUR: All the nine people in Rajasthan who were found infected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus were discharged from a government hospital here on Thursday after they tested negative for the infection twice, Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said.

Their reports for blood, CT scan and all other tests are normal and they have been advised to remain in home quarantine for a week, he said.



Dr Sudhir Bhandari, principal of Sawai Mansingh Medical College, said research on the Omicron variant is currently underway.



"The spread of this variant is rapid but it is not as fatal as the Delta variant," he said.



Meanwhile, 38 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan, officials said.



Jaipur reported the highest number of fresh cases at 18.



With this, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state increased to 260, the officials said.