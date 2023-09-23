One Nation One Election- Kovind committee takes another Step Forward

New Delhi: Taking the issue of one nation one election forward, the high level committee headed by former President Ramnath Kovind held its first meeting on Saturday.

It has decided to go in for larger consultations with various stake holders like political parties and the Law Commission on the issue of holding synchronised polls in the country.

According to the committee, they have decided to invite recognised national parties, parties having governments in states, those having their representatives in Parliament, other recognised state parties "for seeking suggestions/view points on the issue of simultaneous elections in the country".

In addition, the committee will also invite the Law Commission for its suggestions and viewpoints on the issue of simultaneous elections, a law ministry statement said. Noted lawyer Harish Salve joined the meeting virtually. Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was not present in the meeting, the statement noted.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, former Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Finance Commission chairman N K Singh, former Lok Sabha secretary general Subhash C Kashyap and former chief vigilance commissioner Sanjay Kothari attended the meeting.