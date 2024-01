'One Nation, One Election' not acceptable says Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata : West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the 'One Nation, One Election' idea is not practically feasible considering India's federal structure. Hours after sending a letter to Dr Niten Chandra, secretary of a high-level committee that has called for suggestions for implementation of the idea, Banerjee requested the Election Commission of India (ECI) to look into the matter "very very rationally".

"I do not appreciate it in a practical sense because it is not possible, not acceptable, and not correct from the federal structure point of view. I will request the Election Commission of India (ECI) to see it very sincerely, they have to be very very rational in this case particularly," Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat. Banerjee pointed out the regional problems in different states and their numerous policies. "India has a federal structure. We have different religions. We have unity in diversity. Different states have different regional problems, they hold elections at different times. A few get a stable government while a few do not. These days governments are being purchased. So, there are problems," she said. "This is not only our voice but INDIA's voice. We must see our state policy, central policy, state structure, our federal structure," she added. The Bengal CM questioned whether the idea was to hold a presidential election in the country similar to the one held in USA. "One nation means, ultimately it will be a presidential form of election, which is there in USA... This is not well established in our Constitution. Ours is a democratic country. That's why elections are held in different states separately. What will happen if the central government falls? What will happen if a party does not get a majority," she questioned.