Only through a strong judicial system can the goals of good governance be achieved: Chief Minister

Lucknow, November 2: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the 4th Convocation Ceremony of Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University, Lucknow, on Sunday, congratulating the graduating students and wishing them success in their future endeavors. Calling the university a matter of pride for both Uttar Pradesh and the nation, the Chief Minister said its graduates are playing a vital role in strengthening the country’s judicial system.

He noted that the convocation mantra “Satyam Vad, Dharmam Char” reflects India’s ancient Gurukul tradition and resonates with the judicial maxims “Dharmo Rakshati Rakshitah” and “Yato Dharmasya Tato Jayah.”

CM Yogi said that for India, dharma is a way of life, not mere worship, and that fulfilling one’s duties faithfully is true religion. He emphasized that a robust judicial system is essential for democracy, stating, “The stronger the judiciary, the easier it becomes to achieve the objectives of good governance.” Referring to the ancient ideal of Ram Rajya, he said just and impartial governance can be realized today through modern systems of good governance.

Highlighting efforts to strengthen the judiciary, the Chief Minister said the state government is promoting e-Courts, Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), Cyber Law training, and the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI). He added that modern infrastructure—including classrooms, sports complexes, and hostels—is being developed across universities, alongside skill development and training for judicial officers, prosecutors, police, and administrative officials.

CM Yogi described the Amrit Kaal as a period of transformative judicial reform, marked by the introduction of three new legal codes—the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Sanhita.

Underscoring the importance of harmony between the judiciary and the legal fraternity, he said, “The Rule of Law becomes truly effective when there is coordination between the Bench and the Bar—the Bench represents wisdom, and the Bar represents sensitivity. When wisdom and sensitivity come together, true justice takes shape.”

The Chief Minister informed that integrated court complexes are being developed in Uttar Pradesh, with funds already released for 10 districts. These complexes will house all levels of courts, advocates’ chambers, and residential facilities within a single campus. He added that the Allahabad High Court has become a model of world-class infrastructure.

"To ensure swift justice for women and children, more than 380 fast-track and POCSO courts have been established, while Lok Adalats are being strengthened to promote quick and amicable dispute resolution. Forensic laboratories have been set up in every police range, and the Uttar Pradesh State Forensic Institute now provides specialized training to youth", CM Yogi informed. He added that efforts are underway to integrate e-Court, e-Policing, e-Prosecution, and e-Forensic services on a unified digital platform to make the justice system faster, more transparent, and efficient.

Urging students to uphold truth, righteousness, and integrity, CM Yogi encouraged them to contribute meaningfully to strengthening India’s judicial system. He also extended advance congratulations to Justice Surya Kant, who will soon assume office as the 53rd Chief Justice of India.

The event was graced by Supreme Court Justice Surya Kant, Supreme Court Justice and University Visitor Vikram Nath, Allahabad High Court Chief Justice Arun Bhansali, Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Amar Pal Singh, judges of the Allahabad High Court, MLA Rajeshwar Singh, faculty members, students, and their parents. Several students were felicitated for their outstanding academic achievements across various categories.

LLM Category

zGold Medal – Harshita Yadav

Silver Medal – Aakriti Srivastava

Bronze Medal – Rishabh

BA LLB Category:

Gold Medal – Abhyuday Prata

Silver Medal – Saima Khan

Bronze Medal – Darshika Pandey

Subject-wise Honours (BA LLB Hons):

Law of Taxation: Swarnayati (Gold)

Criminal Law: Muskan Shukla (Gold)

Constitutional Law: Darshika Pandey (Gold)

Special Awards:

Student of the Year: Darshika Pandey

Best Moorter of the Year: Abhyuday Pratap

Best Performance in UPSC/State Public Service Exam: Dheeraj Diwakar

Cyber Law:

Gold – Aman Kumar

Silver – Samyukta Singh

Bronze – Pranjal Pandey

Intellectual Property Rights:

Gold – Aatreya Tripathi

Silver – Akshita Singh

Bronze – Shreya Awasthi

Media Law:

Gold – Raghav Tripathi

Silver – Ishika Gautam

Bronze – Sanya Gandhi