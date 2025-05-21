Lucknow: Operation Sindoor has become a symbol of India’s self-respect, the dignity of women, and the guarantee of safety for future generations. India undertook this operation for its pride and glory, a commitment assured by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasised that the valour of India’s brave soldiers was instrumental in successfully confronting their enemy, Pakistan, during Operation Sindoor. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remarked that Mayo Hospital and Dr KNS Memorial Hospital have celebrated 25 years since their establishment.

The foundation stone was laid in 2000 by the then Chief Minister and current Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The institutions are now evolving into a hospital and medical college in Barabanki, contributing significantly to the State’s development by providing essential healthcare services. Adityanath noted that progress is synonymous with the nurturing of ideas—a seed transforming into a tree symbolises growth. At the same time, a seed that rots and dies reflects decay.

He highlighted India as a beacon of hope and culture, guiding humanity, while contrasting this with Pakistan’s turbulent fate, which he described as destined for decline, whether at the hands of India or due to the terrorists it harbours. In his address, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stressed the need to prioritise service in the competitive healthcare environment. To thrive in this competition, compassion must take precedence; without it, trust in healthcare professionals could erode. He noted that over the past 25 years, the institute has significantly contributed to the development of the State, serving not only as a hospital but also as a medical institution. “Today, hundreds of students pursue undergraduate, postgraduate, and super-speciality degrees here, all working toward a collective goal of enhancing health outcomes,” he emphasised.