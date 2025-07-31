Op Sindoor stands for India’s new doctrine: Nadda

New Delhi: Union Minister and BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday lashed out at the Congress during the Operation Sindoor debate in the Rajya Sabha.

He accused the Congress of not taking any action after terror attacks when the grand old party was in power between 2004 and 2014. He further stated that trade between India and Pakistan continued even after these attacks.

"The then government took no action in 2005 Delhi Serial bomb blasts, 2006 Varanasi terror attack, 2006 Mumbai local trains bomb blasts.... the point is - terror and trade and tourism continued between India and Pakistan then..." the BJP president said in the Rajya Sabha. “..We need to understand the limits of their (then Congress govt) appeasement that after 2008 Jaipur bomb blasts by Indian Mujahideen, India and Pakistan agreed on a specific confidence-building measures...Woh hume goliyoon se bhunte rahe aur hum unko biryani khilane chale (they kept on firing bullets, but we served them biryani)...They gave permission for a triple-entry permit to cross the LoC,” he added.

Nadda stated that after the 2008 Mumbai attacks, the then UPA government failed to mention this attack at the 2009 SCO Summit. He added that there was “no political will” at that time to take action against the perpetrators of terrorism. “We had the same police, Army, but there was no political will...At the 2009 SCO Summit, there was no mention of such a big terror attack in 2008,” the Union Minister stated.