'Operation Sindoor’ just a trailer, pura picture abhi baaki hai: Rajnath

Bhuj: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday asserted that Operation Sindoor is not over yet and the recent action was just a “trailer” with “full picture” to be shown at the right time.

“India’s fight against terrorism is not just a matter of security, it has now become a part of the national defence doctrine, and we will root out this hybrid and proxy warfare,” Rajnath Singh said while addressing the air warriors at the Bhuj Air Force Station, a Defence Ministry statement said.

He asserted that the current ceasefire means that India has kept Pakistan on probation on the basis of its behaviour. If the behaviour improves, it is fine; but if there is any disturbance, harshest punishment will be given, he said.

The minister made it clear that Operation Sindoor is not yet over. “Our actions were just a trailer, we will show the full picture, if need be and “attacking and eliminating terrorism is the new normal of New India”.

“Pakistan will spend the tax collected from its citizens to give around Rs 14 crore to Masood Azhar, the head of Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist organisation, even though he is a UN-designated terrorist," said the Defence minister.

"The Pakistan government has also announced financial assistance to rebuild the terror infrastructure of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed located in Muridke and Bahawalpur. Certainly, a large part of IMF’s one billion dollars assistance will be used to fund the terror infrastructure. Will this not be considered indirect funding by IMF, an international organisation?" Rajnath questioned.