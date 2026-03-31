Oppn continues to stall Assembly

Bhubaneswar: Proceedings of the Odisha Assembly were severely disrupted on Monday, with the House being adjourned multiple times as Opposition members demonstrated, demanding the resignation of Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling over the death of 12 patients in a fire at a state-run hospital. This was the ninth consecutive day that members of the BJD, Congress and CPI(M) created a ruckus in the House, pressing for Mahaling’s resignation over the incident at the SCB Medical College and Hospital on March 16.

Soon after the House made obituary references to former MLA Narayan Sahu, who passed away on March 26, the Opposition members entered the Well holding placards and raising slogans against the government. Speaker Surama Padhy adjourned the House at least five times till 4 pm as the Opposition members refused to heed her appeals to allow normal proceedings.

When the House reassembled at 4 pm, similar scenes were witnessed as the Speaker allowed discussion on the budgetary demands of the Health and Family Welfare department, which is headed by Mahaling. Treasury bench members praised the minister’s performance even as the Opposition continued its protest.

The BJP MLAs, Irasis Acharya and Sanatan Bijuli, lauded Mahaling’s work, describing his initiatives as significant steps towards strengthening the department. The House later took up discussion on the department’s budgetary demands after the Opposition members staged a walkout, protesting the Speaker’s decision to allow debate amid the din.

Normal business, including Question Hour, Zero Hour and discussions on adjournment motions, has not been conducted since March 17 due to the ongoing stalemate. The Opposition parties, including the BJD and Congress, have informed the Speaker during all-party meetings that they would not allow the House to function unless the Health Minister steps down.

Speaker Padhy has convened four all-party meetings over the past nine days in an attempt to resolve the impasse, but the deadlock continues. Speaking outside the House, BJD MLA Ganeswar Behera accused the BJP government of undermining democratic norms.

“The Opposition is only seeking accountability and has demanded the minister’s resignation on that basis. If the minister is not accountable, then who is responsible for the death of 12 patients,” Behera asked.