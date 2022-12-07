Opposition demands discussion on inflation, jobs, Indo-China standoff

New Delhi: The Opposition on Tuesday demanded that discussions on price rise, unemployment and Indo-China border tensions be held during the winter session of Parliament.

The demands were made at an all-party meeting convened by the central government ahead of the Winter Session. Leaders of more than 30 parties attended the meeting.

Defence Minister and BJP deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh chaired the meeting. Leader of House in the Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi represented the government. After the meeting, Congress' Leader of the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told reporters: "There are so many issues before the country, such as unemployment and price rise, and the government owes an answer to the people."

He also alleged that the government had not given the Opposition proper information about stand-off on the Indo-China border. "In the House, we demand a discussion on it and also on the killings of Kashmiri Pandits," he added.