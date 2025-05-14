Oppn praises 'Op Sindoor'

New Delhi: Opposition leaders on Tuesday praised ‘Operation Sindoor’ and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong message to Pakistan on Monday night.

In a show of unity, RJD leader Manoj Jha welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation following the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’, acknowledging the gravity of the moment and the national sentiment surrounding the cross-border operation against terror.

RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha stated, “This is important. The Prime Minister is the leader of our nation, and he represents all of us. After the events at Pahalgam, the entire country was thinking in the same direction.” He further noted that the Prime Minister’s sentiments were in line with the collective emotions of the people, saying, “When ‘Operation Sindoor’ was launched, the entire country shared the same thought. The briefings by our forces and the communication were consistent and powerful, a message that resonated globally.”

Samajwadi Party MP Mohibbullah Nadvi echoed similar sentiments, describing the Prime Minister’s remarks as “from the heart and mind”, but suggested a more formal approach.

“It would have been better if a special session of Parliament had been convened, allowing the Prime Minister to address all parties directly, facilitating dialogue and consensus,” Nadvi said.

The Prime Minister’s national address, delivered on Monday evening, came in the wake of India’s successful counter-terror operation and a tactical ceasefire understanding with Pakistan. In his speech, PM Modi laid out a three-pronged anti-terror doctrine, marking a shift in India’s security posture.

He reiterated that India will no longer tolerate Nuclear blackmail, declaring, “Terrorists and those who shelter them, whether within or outside a country, will be treated the same.”

He made it clear that India’s fight against terrorism is global, and that Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) remains the only outstanding issue for dialogue with Islamabad.

Modi’s strong tone and clarity were seen as reflective of India’s evolving ‘new normal’, where decisive retaliation, pre-emptive action, and global pursuit of terror threats are central to national security.