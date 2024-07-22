Oppn raises Kanwar Yatra, NEET exam row

New Delhi: Opposition parties drew the battle lines on the eve of Parliament’s budget session on Sunday as they asked the government at an all-party meeting to allow discussion on a host of contentious issues such as the Uttar Pradesh government’s order to eateries on the Kanwar Yatra route and exam paper leaks, including of the prestigious NEET.

The budget session of Parliament will begin on Monday.

The NDA government, which breaking from the recent practice, invited a number of smaller parties for the meeting to signal its political outreach, conveyed its willingness to discuss all issues, but Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stressed that it should be in accordance with the rules. He called for cooperation from all parties for running Parliament smoothly, saying it is a collective responsibility. Representatives from the JD(U), a BJP ally, the BJD and the YSR Congress Party demanded special category status for Bihar, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, respectively, at the meeting of 44 parties, including some having only one MP.

During the meeting, which was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Opposition RJD echoed the demand for Bihar. Congress leader K Suresh told reporters that his party was joined by other INDIA bloc members in seeking the Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker’s position for the Opposition according to convention. He said they also flagged the need for discussion in Parliament on a host of other issues, including the spate in terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, the Manipur situation, train accidents, unemployment and price rise.

The Congress flagged the issue related to alleged irregularities in the exams conducted by the Union Public Service Commission, whose chairperson resigned recently for reportedly personal reasons.

The stand of several Opposition parties, including the Congress, the DMK and the AAP, made it all but it was certain that the political heat sparked by the Uttar Pradesh government’s order asking eateries and carts selling eatables to display their owners’ names on the route of kanwarias will reach Parliament when the session begins from Monday.

Samajwadi Party’s Ram Gopal Yadav alleged that the move is clearly targeted at Muslims and accused the ruling BJP in the state of pursuing communally divisive politics.

DMK’s Tiruchi Siva slammed the government for its handling of medical entrance examination NEET and pressed for a discussion on the issue.

The government on its part asked Opposition parties to not disrupt Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings, seeking their cooperation in running Parliament smoothly.

Rajnath Singh, Rijiju said, recalled the Opposition’s relentless protest during Prime Minister Modi’s reply to the discussion in the Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address during the previous session, and said such disruptions should not take place.

Fifty-five leaders, including the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha and BJP president J P Nadda, Congress’ Jairam Ramesh, Union minister and LJP leader Chirag Paswan, attended the meeting.