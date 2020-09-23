Opposition boycotts Parliament

New Delhi: The Opposition on Tuesday boycotted the Lok Sabha session over Centre's refusal to accept its demand for withdrawal of farm Bills passed by Parliament. The lawmakers also protested in solidarity with the eight Rajya Sabha members who were suspended for 'misbehaving' with the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman during farm Bills' debate on Sunday.

Opposition parties, including Congress, TMC, TRC and BSP, walked out of the Lok Sabha, hours after they boycotted the Rajya Sabha proceedings in the day.

"You have compelled us to do so," Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said in the Lok Sabha as Opposition boycotted the House.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is holding a meeting in the Parliament premises with leaders of Opposition, including Congress' Adhir Ranjan Choudhary and NCP's Supriya Sule after the parties boycotted Tuesday's session.

The Rajya Sabha on Sunday passed the two key farm Bills - Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, amid protests and ruckus in the House.

These Bills have already been passed by the Lok Sabha and are awaiting President's nod. The government says that these Bills will help boost the farming sector through private investments.



Earlier in the day, the Opposition parties led by the Congress staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha, demanding that the suspension of eight members be revoked. The Congress was the first to walkout from the House along with members of the Aam Aadmi Party, Trinamool Congress and Left parties. The opposition said the members should have been given a chance to explain and demanded a vote on their suspension, but the Rajya Sabha said the decision was based on a government motion.

The Lok Sabha is likely to be adjourned sine die on Wednesday, eight days ahead of the scheduled end of the Monsoon Session, amid concerns of spread of coronavirus among lawmakers, sources said on Tuesday.

Labour Bills

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha passed three Bills on the labour Code, which were moved by Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar, amid boycott of the House proceedings by the Opposition parties. While moving the Bills for consideration and passage, the Minister said the government has come out with the changes in the legislations after extensive consultations with State governments and other stakeholders.