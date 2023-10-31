Opposition Hacking allegation: Apple issued advisory in 150 countries, government will investigate the matter

New Delhi: The central government rejected the claims of the opposition's Apple iPhone hacking on Tuesday. In this regard, Union Information Technology Minister Ashwin Vaishnav has also stated that orders have been issued to investigate the allegations.Ashwin Vaishnav stated that some colleagues have given messages concerning Apple Alert; in such a case, we would investigate the matter. In response to the opposition's charges, he stated that "some of our critics are always making false allegations." They do not want the progress of the country. In 150 countries, Apple has issued an advisory and also states that this alert is based on information which is ‘incomplete or imperfect’.and has issued its clarification.

Vaishnav claimed that opposition parties often accuse spying of taking place when there is no significant issue, a claim he had attempted to make a few years ago. Its inquiry was conducted under the supervision of the Supreme Court, but no results were obtained. Priyanka Gandhi also claimed that her two children's phones were hacked, but nothing happened. Several opposition politicians, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Mahua Moitra, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Raghav Chadha, claimed on Tuesday that they had received a warning from Apple.

In addition, opposition politicians accused the government of spying. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stated that every time an issue about Adani is raised, agencies engage in spying. He stated that Narendra Modi's soul is in Adani, the parrot is somewhere, and the king is somewhere else. The fact is that power is in the hands of Adani Ji. It has been said that government-sponsored attackers are trying to tamper with their iPhones from a distance. These attackers are probably targeting you personally because of who you are or what you do.

Regarding the hacking allegations, Apple stated that it cannot give details about what prompts the threat warning since it may enable state-sponsored attackers to escape. The threat alert cannot be linked to a specific state-sponsored attacker. According to the company, attackers are economically and technologically powerful, and attacks often go undetected.