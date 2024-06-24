Opposition Rallies On First Day Of Parliament Session Post-2024 Elections

On the first day of the new Parliament session following the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the Opposition displayed a sense of triumph. Energized by their strong showing in the elections, Opposition MPs were visibly enthusiastic, waving copies of the Constitution as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha.

Prominent among the Opposition leaders were Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who were positioned in the front row of the Lower House. Unlike the previous session where Rahul Gandhi was seated in the second row, this time he was at the forefront, representing the Opposition's INDIA bloc.

Joining them in the front row were Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad and Trinamool Congress's Sudip Bandyopadhyay. Akhilesh Yadav paid particular attention to Awadhesh Prasad, who had won the significant Faizabad seat, an area notable for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Yadav, accompanied by his wife Dimple Yadav and other Samajwadi Party MPs, made sure Prasad was prominently placed during key interactions, including those with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi.

The INDIA bloc holds 233 seats in the Lok Sabha, compared to the BJP-led NDA alliance's 293 MPs.

As the session began, Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were met with Opposition MPs waving copies of the Constitution. The Opposition also chanted "NEET, NEET" during the oath-taking of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, signaling their intent to address alleged irregularities in competitive exams like NEET-UG and UGC-NET.

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi highlighted the ongoing concerns about the fairness of these exams, echoing sentiments from Tamil Nadu which has consistently questioned NEET's credibility. Outside the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi emphasized the Opposition's resolve to protect the Constitution against perceived attacks by Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah, stating, "No power can touch the Constitution of India."