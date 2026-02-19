Opposition stalls MP Assembly for fourth day over Indore contamination deaths

Bhopal: Congress legislators disrupted the fourth day of the ongoing Madhya Pradesh Assembly’s budget session on Thursday, demanding a formal debate on the drinking water contamination tragedy in Indore’s Bhagirathpura that has claimed several lives.

As proceedings began, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar said the party sought a discussion on the tragedy. Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar refused permission, saying the matter was sub judice and “a discussion on this subject could amount to contempt of court.”

Opposition members then raised slogans, accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of “shielding” officials and public representatives. The Congress reiterated its demand for the resignation of Urban Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Prahlad Singh Patel supported the Speaker’s ruling and suggested that, instead of a debate in the House, the issue could be addressed in a separate meeting with the minister concerned.

Former Speaker Sita Sharan Sharma also backed the ruling side, saying, “It won't be appropriate to hold a discussion on a sub-judice matter, and the opposition members should cooperate.”

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, who handles the health portfolio, said the situation worsened following a diarrhoea outbreak in the area. He told the House that the government had provided compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of 22 deceased persons.

Congress members continued their protest, claiming that 35 people had died due to contaminated water, but compensation had been given to only 22 families. They demanded relief for all affected households.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav later said the government had taken the matter seriously and had suspended an IAS officer in connection with the incident.

Earlier, Congress legislators staged a symbolic protest at the Assembly premises, accusing the government of making “hollow announcements” and “unkept” promises.

Speaking to reporters, Singhar alleged that the government relied on rhetoric while ground realities told a different story.