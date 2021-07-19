Opposition to corner government over fuel prices, Covid management

New Delhi: The Opposition is gearing up to corner the BJP-led NDA government on a host of issues, including the rise in petrol and diesel prices, the alleged Covid-19 mismanagement, vaccine deficiency, "assault on federal structure" and farmers agitation.

The stage is set for an expectedly stormy session which will also judge the performance of the new ministers in PM Modi's council of ministers.

A day before the monsoon session, a series of meetings, including the all-party leaders' meeting were held in the national capital to build consensus and seek the cooperation of the opposition to run the session smoothly.

Union minister Joshi assured that the government is ready for discussion on any topic under the rules.

Seeking the cooperation of all the parties in the smooth running of the Houses, he called for a structured debate on the issues. Opposition parties, specifically the Congress and the TMC, have been relentlessly criticising the government over the issues.

Leaders of 33 political parties, including Congress, TMC, DMK, YSRCP, Shiv Sena, JDU, BJD, SP, TRS, AIDMK, BSP, NCP, TDP, Akali Dal, RJD, AAP, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, AJSU, RLP, RSP, MDMK, Tamil Maanila Congress, Kerala Congress, JMM, MNF, RPI, NPF participated in the all-party meeting.