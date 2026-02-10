Opposition uproar in Bihar Assembly over rising rape cases, proceedings disrupted

The Bihar Assembly witnessed massive disruptions on Tuesday as Opposition parties created an uproar over the rising number of rape cases in the state, during the ongoing Budget Session.

Even before the House proceedings began, Opposition MLAs staged protests outside the Assembly premises, alleging a complete breakdown of law and order in Bihar.

MLAs of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) were seen raising slogans at the Assembly gate, holding placards and accusing the Bihar government of failing to ensure the safety of women.

Protesters shouted slogans claiming that daughters were unsafe in Bihar and held the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led government responsible for the breakdown in the law and order situation in the state.

As soon as the House convened, Opposition MLAs rushed into the Well of the Assembly, raising loud slogans against the government.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, both Deputy Chief Ministers, and several Cabinet ministers were present during the commotion.

The Opposition demanded answers over the death of a NEET student after alleged rape in a Patna girls' hostel and the sexual assault and murder of a minor girl in Darbhanga.

Amid the chaos, Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar ordered marshals to remove posters from the House and repeatedly appealed to the members to maintain order.

However, the protests continued and ultimately the Opposition MLAs staged a walkout.

They later returned to their seats following the Speaker’s intervention.

Reacting to the protest and walkout, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary accused the Opposition of indulging in disruption instead of constructive debate.

He said the Opposition was confused and unwilling to listen to the government’s response.

RJD MLA Bhai Virendra termed the issue extremely serious and said the government must act with full responsibility to address crimes against women.

Earlier, Congress MLAs also staged a dramatic protest before the House proceedings began.

They entered the Assembly premises carrying a mannequin adorned with bangles, symbolically accusing the government of failing to protect women.

Congress legislators alleged that despite repeatedly raising concerns over law and order and incidents such as the NEET student's suspicious death case, the government was attempting to suppress the issues.

Congress MLAs claimed the Bihar government had completely failed to control crime and warned that their protests would continue until justice was delivered to the victims.

As part of the protest, bangles were presented to the government as a symbolic gesture.

Opposition MLAs also demanded the imposition of President’s Rule in Bihar, citing worsening law and order.

MLAs supporting Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav demanded an apology from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to the women of Bihar and also sought his resignation.

Tensions further escalated when Opposition MLAs raised slogans against the Chief Minister upon his arrival at the Assembly premises.

Congress MLA Abhishek Ranjan from Chanpatia carried an effigy of the Bihar government, displaying a list of recent criminal incidents and adorned with bangles.

A placard on the effigy read: “We apologise, we are unable to provide justice to the daughters of Bihar.”

Meanwhile, reacting to the verbal exchange between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi in the Legislative Council on Monday, JD(U) leader and former minister Shyam Rajak downplayed the incident on Tuesday, calling it a matter between brother-in-law and sister-in-law.

He added that while crimes do occur, the government is taking prompt action in such cases.