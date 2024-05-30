Live
- Telangana State Formation Day: A Look at Date, History and Significance
- Welfare of the poor top priority, says PM Modi in Hoshiarpur
- Kartikeya looks confident with ‘Bhaje Vaayu Vegam’
- PV Sindhu loses to Carolina Marin, Singapore Open Super 750 campaign ends
- LinkedIn reveals fastest growing jobs, functions and industries for fresh graduates in India
- ‘Gam Gam Ganesha’ has potential to resonate with diverse audience: Anand Deverakonda
- Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody till July 6
- Mahindra University Students Bag Top Honours in Global Innovation Challenge
- A romantic melody from Kamal’s ‘Bharateeyudu 2’gets released
- ‘Non Violence’promises a glimpse into 90s Madurai
Just In
Orange Alert Issued In Delhi Due To Heatwave
- Delhi weather forecast for May 30 predicts partly cloudy skies, heatwave conditions in some areas, and a chance of thunderstorms with light rain.
- An orange alert is issued as temperatures are expected to drop by 2-3°C.
Delhi is forecasted to have partly cloudy skies on Thursday, May 30, with heatwave conditions expected in some areas, according to the regional weather office on Wednesday. Additionally, there is a chance of a thunderstorm with very light rain or drizzle.
Traffic police were seen on duty in the scorching heat at Janpath Road in New Delhi on Wednesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) shifted from a 'red alert' for heatwave on Wednesday to an 'orange alert' for Thursday, predicting a drop in temperatures by 2°C to 3°C.
Regarding the Delhi weather forecast:
"Partly cloudy skies with heatwave conditions in a few places. There's a possibility of a thunderstorm or dust storm with very light rain or drizzle, accompanied by gusty winds (25-35 km/h)," stated the regional meteorological center in New Delhi for Thursday.
The weather forcast predicted a maximum temperature of around 45°C. Cloudy weather is expected to continue until June 1, after which light rain or drizzle is not anticipated until June 4, according to the meteorological center.
Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre at IMD, told ANI: "For Thursday, we have issued an orange alert, predicting a 2-3 degree temperature reduction. On May 31 and June 1, due to western disturbances, thunderstorms and lightning are possible in Delhi-NCR and the entire Northwest region. By June 1, temperatures are expected to decrease by 3-4 degrees."
Meanwhile, the maximum temperatures across different locations in Delhi as of 8:30 am on Thursday were:
- Safdarjung: 46.8°C
- Palam: 47.0°C
- Lodhi Road: 46.2°C
- Ridge: 47.3°C
- Ayanagar: 46.8°C
The IMD announced on Wednesday that the heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in Northwest and Central India are expected to gradually diminish from May 30.
Delhi endured record-breaking heat on Wednesday, with temperatures soaring to an unprecedented 52.3°C at 3:15 pm in Mungeshpur, located in the city's northwestern outskirts, marking the highest temperature ever recorded in India.
Union Minister for Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju mentioned in a post on X that the 52.3°C temperature in Delhi is not official yet and is unlikely. Senior IMD officials are verifying the report, and an official statement will be released soon.