Our forefather fought for Bharat; BJP will also fight for the Bharat: Himanta Biswa Sarma

x

The opposition parties called their 26-party grand alliance against the BJP 'INDIA'.

New Delhi: The opposition parties called their 26-party grand alliance against the BJP 'INDIA'. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Minister of Assam and a BJP politician, has taken a dig at this.

Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, "Our struggle revolves around India and Bharat." Our country was given the name India by the British. We must strive to be rid of colonial legacies. Our forefathers fought for Bharat, and we shall continue to fight for Bharat." In the end he mentioned BJP is for Bharat.



