Over 100 flights cancelled across Delhi, B'luru, Mumbai, Hyd

New Delhi: IndiGo has cancelled as many as 109 flights across India due to adverse weather conditions, causing significant disruption to arrivals and departures at major airports, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.

The airline stated that poor weather has impacted flight schedules and advised passengers to check their flight status before travelling. IndiGo also urged travellers to leave for airports early, as low visibility has affected road traffic and movement.

“Prolonged low visibility during the morning hours has impacted air traffic movement, and as a result, some flights have been cancelled to ensure safe and compliant operations through the rest of the day,” the airline said in a statement.

IndiGo also said that those affected by flight cancellations are being informed in advance via WhatsApp and email.