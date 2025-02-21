Over 2 lakh devotees experience laser light show

Mahakumbh Nagar: The divine and grand event of Mahakumbh, the largest gathering of Sanatan culture has been ongoing in Prayagraj for the past 38 days. Numerous grand events are being organised in the city in celebration of Mahakumbh.

Among these, a laser light show has reflected the beauty of the event at Kali Ghat of the Yamuna Boat Club since January 11. So far, more than two lakh devotees have enjoyed the laser light show, which is a gift to the people of Prayagraj from the Tourism Department.

The show highlights the significance of Prayagraj and narrates the story of Maha Kumbh, becoming a major attraction for pilgrims and tourists. It will continue regularly even after the Maha Kumbh concludes. Every day, over 5,000 devotees come to watch the laser show.

The 40-minute show illustrates the greatness of Tirtharaj Prayagraj and the mythological story of Maha Kumbh.

This captivating display of the stories surrounding Prayagraj and Mahakumbh on a water screen offers not just a visual treat but also evoke feelings of faith and devotion.

Moreover, it serves as a unique and successful means of connecting the younger generation with the ancient traditions of Sanatan culture through modern technology.