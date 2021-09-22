  • Menu
Over 2.10 lakh Covid vaccine doses administered in Delhi

Highlights

More than 2.10 lakh people were vaccinated against coronavirus in Delhi on Monday

More than 2.10 lakh people were vaccinated against coronavirus in Delhi on Monday, and over 1.11 lakh of them got the first dose, according to official data.

Over 1.64 crore doses have been administered in the city since the inoculation exercise started on January 16, the government data showed.

As many as 49.98 lakh people have received both the doses. According to the Delhi government's data, the city had around 9 lakh vaccine doses – 1.22 lakh Covaxin and 7.72 lakh Covishield -- left on Tuesday morning.

The bulletin said the stock can last up to four days.

There are 1,234 vaccination centres operational in the city which can administer around 3.10 lakh doses daily.

