Oxfam India To Offer Affected People Emotional Support And Counselling

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Oxfam India, announced on Sunday that it will offer psychosocial treatment and counselling to all those affected by the horrific Odisha railway tragedy , which claimed the lives of over 270 passengers and injured over 1,000 others. The organisation responded, according to a statement, by providing food, non-food products, psychosocial counselling, and assistance to the injured and their families.



The NGO has also sent out teams from West Bengal and Odisha to prepare and carry out "context-specific humanitarian interventions" that include supplying'ready to eat' food, clean water, and sanitary facilities.

According to the statement, there are also temporary restrooms available near the accident site and in hospitals that offer medical care to those who were hurt or affected.

Pankaj Anand, interim CEO of Oxfam India explained that this is a major humanitarian catastrophe. In response, Oxfam India is setting up blood donation camps and offering basic services like food and water. Their Balasore humanitarian teams will continue to concentrate on the surviving and the loved ones of those who are going through a really terrible ordeal.