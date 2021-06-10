Paddy MSP up by Rs 72 per quintal

New Delhi: The Union government on Wednesday raised the minimum support price (MSP) of paddy marginally by Rs 72 per quintal to Rs 1,940 for the 2021-22 crop year, while the rates of other kharif crops were also hiked.

Paddy is the main kharif crop, the sowing of which has begun with the onset of the Southwest monsoon. The Met Department has projected a normal monsoon for the June-September period.

Similarly, the MSP of Bajra has been increased to Rs 2,250 per quintal for the current year from Rs 2,150 per quintal last year, he said. MSP has been increased regularly and its benefit is reaching farmers, the minister said.