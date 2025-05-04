Padma Shri awardee Baba Shivanand passes away at 128, PM Modi pays tribute

New Delhi: Renowned spiritual guru and yoga practitioner Baba Shivanand, a Padma Shri awardee, passed away at the age of 128 in Varanasi due to health complications. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the Baba’s demise.

Taking to social media platform X, the Prime Minister wrote, "It is extremely saddening to hear about the demise of Shivanand Baba Ji, a yoga practitioner and resident of Kashi. His life dedicated to yoga and sadhana will continue to inspire every generation of the country. He was also awarded Padma Shri for serving the society through yoga. Shivanand Baba's departure to Shivaloka is an irreparable loss for all of us Kashi residents and millions of people who draw inspiration from him. I pay my tribute to him in this hour of grief."

Baba Sivanand, who passed away on Saturday night, was admitted to BHU Hospital on April 30 after experiencing health issues.

A resident of Kashi (Varanasi), Baba Sivanand was known for his disciplined lifestyle centred around yoga, meditation, and spiritual practice. His dedication to holistic wellness and traditional Indian values earned him national recognition when he was awarded the Padma Shri in 2022 for his exceptional contribution to society through yoga.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid his respects.

In a post on X in Hindi (loosely translated), he wrote, "The demise of Kashi's renowned yoga guru 'Padma Shri' Swami Shivanand ji, who made an unparalleled contribution in the field of 'Yoga', is extremely sad. Humble tribute to him! Your spiritual practice and life of yoga is a great inspiration for the entire society. You dedicated your entire life to the expansion of yoga. I pray to Baba Vishwanath to grant salvation to the departed soul and give strength to his bereaved followers to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti!"

Baba Shivanand was born on August 8, 1896, in the Sylhet district of present-day Bangladesh. Orphaned at the age of six after his parents died of starvation, he was taken in by Omkarnand, who became his spiritual mentor and guided him in yogic and ascetic disciplines.

His long and disciplined life, marked by simplicity and devotion, made him a revered figure. Disciples stated that his body has been kept at his residence in Kabirnagar Colony for the public to pay their last respects. His last rites will be performed later this evening.