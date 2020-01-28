Padma to Adnan questioned

Singer-musician Adnan Sami lashed out at Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill for his scathing remarks about being awarded the Padma Shri, Accusing Adnan Sami of "chamchagiri" (sycophancy), Shergill on Sunday had attacked the BJP government at the centre for awarding the Padma Shri to the Pakistan-born singer.

Shergill had asked why Adnan Sami, the son of a Pakistan Air Force pilot, was conferred the Padma award while Mohmmad Sannaullah, a Kargil War veteran, was declared a foreigner through the National Register of Citizens or NRC for Assam.

"Don't 'Uncle' me NOW & talk nonsense about knowing "Indian" culture NOW when in ur statement u hv d audacity of using uncouth words such as "Chamchagiri" which speaks volumes of ur lack of 'culture' & disregard 4 any form of respect 4 elders which is d ESSENCE of INDIAN CULTURE!! ," Adnan Sami tweeted.

The BJP staunchly defended its decision to confer Padma award to singer Sami by claiming that Sonia Gandhi too should be subject of discussion if everyone has to be judged by his or her parents deeds.

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan backed the government''s decision to confer Padma Shri award on singer Adnan Sami, saying he has enhanced India''s stature with his talent.