Pahalgam attackers can’t be humans

New Delhi: The Congress party on Wednesday strongly condemned the “cowardly” terror attack that left more than two dozen tourists dead in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, stating that those responsible for such heinous crimes “cannot be humans.”

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi reached out to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and J&K Pradesh Congress Committee President Tariq Karra to discuss the situation and extended fullest support to families of victims.

Addressing a press conference, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, party spokesperson Pawan Khera, and Karnataka Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar expressed their deep anguish over the tragic incident and extended heartfelt condolences to the grieving families.

“Every single Indian is in deep shock and pain,” Khera said. Kharge said the attack, which occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the Baisaran Valley, has left the entire nation “deeply hurt, shocked, and saddened.” He called the incident an outrageous act of terror and a direct assault on the unity and integrity of India. “The Congress party unequivocally condemns this cowardly act of terror and those responsible for it in the strongest possible terms. Since the horrific Chittisinghpura massacre of 2000, this is among the most brazen and outrageous attempts by terrorists and separatists,” Kharge said.

“We firmly reiterate that those who murdered unarmed and innocent civilians cannot be humans,” he added.

The Congress President confirmed that he has spoken with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and other local leaders to assess the ground situation. He said the Home Minister assured him that “drastic” action will be taken against the culprits.

“This is not a time for partisan politics. It is a moment for collective resolve to ensure justice for those who lost their lives and also for the grieving families. The perpetrators must be brought to justice swiftly,” Kharge said. He also warned of the potential economic fallout the attack could have on the Valley, as the region heavily depends on tourism, especially during the summer season.

“Tourism is the main source of livelihood in Kashmir. With the onset of the season, such attacks will drastically impact incomes. Since Jammu and Kashmir remains a Union Territory, we hope the Centre will step in with adequate support,” he said. Kharge emphasised the need for national unity, stating, “At this point, we must stand together to fight such acts of terrorism. We will remain one to protect the unity and integrity of the country.”

Blaming a Pakistan-based terror outfit for the assault, he said, “A Pakistani terrorist organisation has claimed responsibility for this attack, and we must give a fitting reply. The Congress party urges the government to use all its strength to hunt down the terrorists.”

He also called for expedited security preparations ahead of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra to ensure the safety of pilgrims.

The Congress urged the government to hold an all-party meeting to discuss the prevailing security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Kharge also announced that the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will hold a meeting at the party office tomorrow, apparently to discuss horrifying attacks and extending support to government in dealing with the crisis.