Pak detains BSF jawan who crossed over by mistake
Jammu: Pakistan Rangers detains BSF jawan who accidentally crossed Punjab border; flag meeting on between two forces for early release.

An army soldier was killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists following a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Thursday, officials said.

The firing took place in Dudu-Basantgarh area during a cordon and search operation which was launched based on information about the presence of terrorists, they said.

“Based on specific intelligence, a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched today in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur,” the White Knight Corps said on X.

Contact was established and a fierce firefight ensued, it said.

“One of our bravehearts sustained grievous injuries in the initial exchange and later succumbed despite best medical efforts,” the army said.

The operation was still underway when last reports came in from the spot, they added.

