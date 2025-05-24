Pak drone with Rs 5 cr heroin seized in Sri Ganganagar

Jaipur: Border Security Force (BSF) officials seized heroin valued at Rs 5 crore after intercepting a drone from Pakistan near the international border in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar on Friday. According to Gaurav Yadav, SP, Ganganagar, the drone was spotted in a field located between Kailash Post and Sherpura Post in Anupgarh.

Villagers noticed the suspicious object and immediately alerted the local police.

Personnel from the BSF rushed to the spot and recovered a yellow packet containing one kilogram of heroin, attached to the drone.

“The consignment, believed to have been sent from Pakistan, was found near the barbed-wire fencing along the international border. The estimated value of the heroin in the international market is Rs 5 crore,” he added.

Yadav told IANS that “The packet looks around one month old, however, we will investigate further to dig into detail”.

The BSF officials were handing over the consignment to the police till the filing of this report. The BSF has launched a massive search operation along the border, and all security agencies have been put on high alert to prevent further attempts. This seizure is the latest in a series of drug smuggling attempts from across the border in 2025.

Earlier, on March 13, a 1.6 kg heroin packet was recovered near the 4 FD check post in the Gajsinghpur police station area.

On March 20, three kilograms of heroin were recovered near the Rawala area (village 12 KND) by BSF personnel after a drone drop.

On April 2, a crashed drone was found in a field near Chak 11F, Sheikhsarpal Border Post, Karanpur. It contained 500 grams of heroin worth approximately Rs 25 crore.