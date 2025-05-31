Pak intruder trying to enter India arrested

Pathankot: The Border Security Forces (BSF) arrested a Pakistani intruder near the International Border in Punjab’s Pathankot.

On noticing suspicious movement, the alert troops acted swiftly to apprehend him ahead of the fence, when he illegally crossed the IB (International Border).

He was handed over to the Narot Jaimal Singh Police Station after preliminary questioning. In another operation on May 24, the BSF on Friday night neutralised a Pakistani intruder attempting to enter Indian territory in Banaskantha district, Gujarat. According to a statement from the security forces, the troops spotted one suspicious person advancing towards the border fence after crossing the International Border. Taking swift action, BSF challenged the intruder, but the intruder continued to advance, prompting them to open fire. The intruder was neutralised on the spot, the statement added.

Security forces have been on high alert after Pakistan committed ceasefire violations by cross-border shelling following Operation Sindoor.

India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POJK).

Earlier on Monday, the Border Security Force (BSF) showcased a range of weapons, including the ‘Vidhwansak’ anti-material rifle, which was used during Operation Sindoor to target Pakistani posts. The demonstration was held during a weapon exhibition at the BSF Frontier Headquarters in Jammu.

The visuals from the event showed BSF personnel demonstrating the use of the anti-material rifle (AMR), the automatic grenade launcher system, and other heavy weaponry.