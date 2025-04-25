Pak planned Pahalgam to ignite communal tensions in India: Cong

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday said the cowardly Pahalgam attack masterminded by Pakistan is a direct assault on the values of the Indian Republic, even as it accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of exploiting the tragedy to promote discord and polarisation at a time when unity is most needed.

The Congress Working Committee, chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, asserted that it is imperative that a comprehensive analysis is conducted into the intelligence failures and security lapses that enabled such an attack in a Union Territory, which is directly under the purview of the Union home ministry.

The CWC, which was attended by former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, general secretaries KC Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, among others, at the party's 24, Akbar Road office in New Delhi, started with leaders paying homage to the victims of the attack by observing a moment of silence in their memory. Rahul Gandhi had cut short his visit to the United States to attend the crucial meeting.

The party's highest decision-making body passed a resolution expressing its deepest shock and condemnation of the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists and left many others injured.

Reading out the resolution at a press conference, party general secretary K C Venugopal, along with Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera, said the deliberate targeting of Hindus was done to inflame passions across the country. "This cowardly and calculated act of terror, masterminded by Pakistan, is a direct assault on the values of our Republic.

We appeal for calm in the face of this grave provocation and reaffirm our collective strength in the face of adversity," the resolution said.

The CWC appealed for calm and reaffirmed the Congress' longstanding resolve to combat cross-border terrorism with determination and unity. The Congress noted that the massacre has rightly drawn condemnation from all political parties in Jammu and Kashmir and from a wide cross-section of its citizens. "However, it is shocking that the BJP is exploiting this grave tragedy through official and proxy social media platforms to sow further discord, mistrust, polarisation and division at a time when unity and solidarity are most needed," the resolution said.