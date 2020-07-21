X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Pakistan shells forward areas along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

Pakistan shells forward areas along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir
x

For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)

Highlights

On July 10, an Army jawan was killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Rajouri district.

Jammu: Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by resorting to heavy firing and mortar shelling on forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Tuesday, officials said.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly to the Pakistani aggression, a defence spokesman said.

"At about 1715 hours today, Pak army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Sunderbani Sector of Rajouri district," he said.

On July 18, Three civilians were killed when Pakistan violated ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked mortar shelling on forward posts and villages along the LoC in Poonch district.

On July 10, an Army jawan was killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Rajouri district.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X