Pakistani girl thanks PM Modi for evacuating her

A Pakistani student rescued by Indian authorities is on her way to Western Ukraine

New Delhi: A Pakistani student rescued by Indian authorities is on her way to Western Ukraine for further evacuation out of the country.

The student identified as Asma Shafique will be reunited with her family soon.

"I am really thankful to the Indian Embassy of Kyiv and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for evacuating me. Thank you so much for support," she said.

