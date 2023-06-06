  • Menu
Panchagavyadhivasam held at Jammu temple

TTD priests observing rituals including Panchagavyadhivasam, Homam etc., as part of Maha Samprokshanam at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Jammu on Monday
Highlights

Tirumala: As part of Maha Samprokshanam, festivities at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Majin village on the banks of River Suryaputri at Jammu,...

Tirumala: As part of Maha Samprokshanam, festivities at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Majin village on the banks of River Suryaputri at Jammu, Panchagavyadhivasam ritual was observed on Monday.

The significance of this Agamic ritual is to sanctify the idol of the chief deity with the five important Desi Cow ingredients viz. cow dung, urine, milk, curd and ghee. The sculptors carved the idol of the deity out of a raw rock giving it a beautiful form with sculpting tools.

This ritual is observed to give a soothing relief to the deity from the strokes during sculpting. As part of this, Akshinmochanam and Navakalasa Snapanam were performed by the Archakas. In the evening, Vaidika rituals were observed at the Yagasala.

The five-day ritual will conclude on June 8 after which the TTD’s newly-built temple will be thrown open for public darshan. The TTD has taken up construction of temples on a massive scale across the country to promote Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Tatvam.

One of the chief priests of Tirumala temple Venugopala Deekshitulu, Kankanabhattar Ramakrishna Deekshitulu, Dy EOs Gunabhushan Reddy, Sivaprasad and engineering officials were present.

