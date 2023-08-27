Pandian makes veiled attack on Pradeep

Berhampur: Without naming Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi, who was expelled from the BJD in 2020 for anti-party activities, 5T Secretary V K Pandian termed him as a ‘betrayer’ and a ‘villian’ during his ongoing Ganjam visit. In a veiled attack on Pradeep, the 5T Secretary accused him of betraying migrant workers from Ganjam who were desperate to return home during the peak days of COVID pandemic.

“A people’s representative called up the Chief Minister and urged him not to allow migrant workers to return to their homes. The legislator said it would spell doom for Ganjam and Odisha. He said we should survive first and then think about others,” Pandian said at a public meeting at Balaji Baidyanath Ground under Rangeilunda block in Gopalpur Assembly constituency on Friday. Pandian said the Chief Minister was unhappy with the suggestion and ordered the administration to ensure safe return of all those working outside the State. Amid this negativity, the Chief Minister had then held discussions with sarpanches and members of Mission Shakti via video conferencing and motivated them to continue to fight against COVID.

Maa Tarini, the presiding deity of Ganjam, would not forgive those who have betrayed the people of the southern Odisha district, Pandian said. Now the MLA is suffering for the sins he committed, he added.

However, responding to this allegation of a purported phone call to the Chief Minister, Pradeep termed Pandian a ‘great liar’.

The slugfest between Gopalpur MLA Panigrahi and 5T Secretary Pandian has raised many an eyebrow in the political circles.