Parl braces for fiery debate on Pahalgam, Op Sindoor

New Delhi: After a week-long washout, Parliament is all set to return to work on Monday with a debate on Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha even as some Opposition parties are expected to raise noise on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar electoral rolls.

Top guns on both sides like Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav and Trinamool Congress’ Abhishek Banerjee are likely to speak in Lok Sabha during the debate.

Singh is expected to be the first speaker, and he will spell out the contours of Operation Sindoor and subsequent developments, including the circumstances of the ceasefire and claims of US President Donald Trump that he brokered the de-escalation.

All eyes will be on Singh on whether he would reveal the details of fighter aircraft India lost in the military confrontation, an issue on which the Opposition has been insisting that the government clean. Similarly, it will be keenly watched whether Congress would list Shashi Tharoor as a speaker, as he is at loggerheads with his party over his endorsement of the Modi government on the issue and leading a delegation to the US and other countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to intervene in the 'Special Discussion on India's Strong, Successful and Decisive Operation Sindoor in Response to the Terrorist Attack in Pahalgam for which 16 others have been allocated. The debate in the Rajya Sabha will start on Tuesday where also 16 hours is earmarked.

The ruling BJP would be highlighting the Indian military's successful dismantlingof terror infrastructure in Pakistan, including Jaish-e-Mohammed headquarters in Bahawalpur and hitting for the first time the Pakistani side of Punjab since the 1971 war.

The party would also try to corner the Congress by highlighting the inner-party differences over its MPs participating in the multi-party delegations sent by the government.