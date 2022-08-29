Parl panel report on reservation, roster not implemented in DU: Teachers' Association

New Delhi: Teachers' associations of Delhi University (DU) have claimed that the Parliamentary Committee report on reservation and roster is not implemented in the university till date.

Further, saying that the Parliamentary panel had found a backlog of 4,500 posts in DU, but the university has not paid any heed to it, the Delhi University Teachers Forum has demanded the varsity administration to fill the backlog posts within a time limit.

The panel had also found that the roster was not implemented as per DoPT (Department of Personnel and Training) rules in three colleges, the teachers' association has said, adding that no action has been taken by the university administration in this regard during the last six years.

Expressing concern over the issue, Forum of Academics for Social Justice has demanded the implementation of the circular sent to DU by the Parliamentary Committee on December 22, 2016. The Forum, in this regard, has filed a petition before DU Vice Chancellor, Professor Yogesh Kumar Singh.

Forum Chairman Dr. Hansraj Suman has said that the Parliamentary panel has written in the circular sent to the former Vice Chancellor of DU that some colleges are not adopting the reservation policy properly and ignoring the rules of the roster system. It was also suggested that the UGC, being the nodal agency to implement the reservation, should stop grants of such colleges, he added.

He has pointed out that the committee had found discrepancies in the roster register maintained by DU's Aryabhatta College, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College and College of Vocational Studies.

Dr. Suman said that discrepancies are still there in the roster of some colleges, the posts which were earlier meant for the reserved categories have now been made generalised in the roster, due to which there is anger among the adhoc teachers.