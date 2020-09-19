Parliament: Business Advisory Committee meeting on Saturday evening

New Delhi: The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of Parliament is to hold its meeting on Saturday evening to discuss the legislative business and other issues related to the ongoing monsoon session.

The BAC is the meet at 5 p.m. in the Parliament premises. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will preside over the meeting. All the 15 BAC members are expected to attend, including Trinamool MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader P.P. Chaudhary, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, BJP MP from Bihar's Paschim Champaran Sanjay Jaiswal, BJP MP from Gujarat's Surat Darshana Vikram Jardosh, Biju Janata Dal MP Pinaki Misra, BJP member Jagdambika Pal, and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP S.S. Palanimanickam.

Other members include Shiv Sena leader Vinayak Bhaurao Raut, YSR Congress leader Midhun Reddy, Janata Dal (United) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan), and BJP leaders Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Rakesh Singh and Sunil Kumar Singh.

This is the second BAC meet in the last eight days. The first BAC meeting was held on September 13 -- a day before the monsoon session began on September 14. In the first BAC meeting all party leaders assured maximum cooperation in the monsoon session.

In the earlier BAC meeting, almost all the 15 BAC members, except Trinamool MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay, attended the meeting. The list of Bills to be introduced during 36 sittings, 18 each in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, were discussed in the last BAC meeting. This year's monsoon session will continue till October 1 amid Covid-19 precautions. The government has listed more than 20 Bills for the session, including those pertaining to 11 ordinances.