Parliament nod to set up Central tribal varsity in TS

New Delhi: Parliament on Wednesday passed a bill to establish the Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University in Telangana after a nod from the Rajya Sabha. The Upper House passed The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023, by voice vote in the absence of Opposition members.

The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was cleared by the Lok Sabha last week. Replying to the debate, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the establishment of a central tribal university in Telangana is obligatory under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. In Andhra Pradesh, a tribal university has been set up already and the campus has started functioning, he said.