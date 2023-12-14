Parliament rocked over security breach

New Delhi: The entire Parliament was rocked over the serious security breach that took place yesterday where some people jumped from visitors gallery and burst smoke canisters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high level meeting with senior ministers like Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Prahlad Joshi Anurag Thakur etc BJP National President JP Nadda was also present at the review meeting.

Meanwhile the Lok Sabha suspended 7 employees and Delhi police is investigating the case and reviewing security arrangements at Parliament.

On ther hand in Rajya Sabha there was ruckus over the issue and Chairman Dhankar suspended opposition member Derek 'O' Brien for going towards the podium.

The Bloc INDIA also held a meeting to discuss future course of action and expressed serious concern over security breach. It is learnt that the application of pass for vistors gallery for two of the nabbed was signed by a BJP member.

The leaders, who met at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's chamber in the Parliament, are considering seeking statements from the government in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the security breach. They are also planning to meet President Droupadi Murmu over the issue.

Delhi Police has registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the Parliament security breach. Five people have been arrested so far in connection with the incident.

Incidentally when there was terrorist attack on Parliament in 2001, BJP leader L K Advani was the Union Home Minister.