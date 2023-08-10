Parliament Sessions Marred By Disruptions, Lok Sabha Resumes No-Confidence Motion Debate Amidst Heated Exchanges

As proceedings resumed on Thursday morning, disruptions unfolded in both Houses of Parliament, prompting brief adjournments. The Lok Sabha encountered adjournment until 12 noon due to vehement protests from the Opposition, while Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the Rajya Sabha until 2 p.m. following a heated exchange between the ruling party and the Opposition concerning the procedural approach for discussing matters related to Manipur.



Upon reconvening, the debate on the no-confidence motion, initiated by the Congress, recommenced in the Lower House, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman leading the day's discussion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to deliver his response to the debate at 4 p.m. Subsequent to the Prime Minister's speech, the voting process will transpire, and the outcome is already apparent, given the substantial numerical advantage held by the government.

In a session on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi, the recently reinstated Member of Parliament, vehemently criticized the Centre, asserting that they have slain India in Manipur. His impassioned address drew a counterargument from Union Minister Smriti Irani, who retorted he do not represent India. Following Home Minister Amit Shah's appeal, the Lok Sabha also passed a resolution advocating for peace in Manipur before concluding its session for the day. Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha managed to pass multiple bills, including the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Anusandhan National Research Foundation Bill, 2023; the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023; and the Coastal Aquaculture Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in the absence of the Opposition.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal presents the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and terms of office) Bill, 2023.

MP Dr. John Brittas submits a notification expressing his opposition to the Bill. The Bill is introduced following a vocal vote, despite vigorous objections and chanting from the Opposition.