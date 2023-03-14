Parliament stalled for second day

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned for the day till Wednesday amid protests by both treasury benches and opposition members. As soon as the lower House reconvened at 2 p.m., the ruling BJP members and Opposition MPs began their noisy protests.The BJP members sought Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's apology over his remarks on democracy during a speech which he delivered in London last week, while the opposition led by Congress, DMK, Left and TMC started shouting slogans, seeking JPC probe in the Adani issue.





The Congress MPs displayed placards showing some old remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They stormed the well of the House with placards. Amid chaos, the lower House was adjourned for the day to meet on Wednesday (March 15). This is the second consecutive day when no business could be transacted in Lok Sabha, ever since the Parliament reconvened on Monday (March 13) after a month-long break. Rajya Sabha too was adjourned for the day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a meeting with his cabinet ministers.





According to sources, the meeting was attended by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur, Parliamentary Affairs and Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi, Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar and Law Minister Kiren Rijiju. The meeting is learnt to have discussed the strategy for the ongoing Budget session, whose second part resumed on Monday after a month-long break. There is no proposal under the central government's consideration for creation of any new state, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday. Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said this while replying to a written question on whether the government has received any proposal for the constitution of Bundelkhand state.