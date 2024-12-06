Parliament today: Committee on Welfare of SCs, STs to present reports

In both Houses of Parliament on Friday the Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes will present reports about the implementation of reservation policy in the Ministries/Departments with specific reference to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

As per the Business List of the Lok Sabha, members Faggan Singh Kulaste and Anil Firojiya will present the reports of the Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (2024-25).

The list mentions, "First Report on Action taken by the Government on recommendations contained in the Thirty-first Report (17thLokSabha) of the Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes on the Subject- “Implementation of reservation policy in the Ministries/Departments of Government of India with specific reference to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The second report on action taken by the government on the recommendations contained in the Twenty-fifth Report (17th LokSabha) of the Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes on the subject Role of Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions (Department of Personnel and Training) in formulation, implementation and monitoring of reservation policy.”

The Standing Committee on Finance will present its various reports. Member Bhartruhari Mahtab and Arun Nehru will present reports on 'Demands for Grants (2024-25) of the Ministry of Finance (Departments of Economic Affairs, Expenditure, FinancialServices, Investment & Public Asset Management and Public Enterprises); on demands for Grants (2024-25) of the Ministry of Finance (Department of Revenue); on demands for Grants (2024-25) of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs; on Demands for Grants (2024-25) of the Ministry of Planning; on Demands for Grants (2024-25) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; on Action Taken by the government on recommendations contained in 59th Report (Seventeenth LokSabha) on the subject 'Cyber Security and Rising Incidence ofCyber/White Collar Crimes'; on Action Taken by the government on recommendations contained in 66th Report (Seventeenth LokSabha) on the subject 'Performance Review and Regulation of Insurance Sector."

Union Home Minister will move a Bill to amend the Disaster Management Act, 2005 in the Lok Sabha. The Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill seeks to amend the Disaster Management Act, 2005, bringing more clarity to roles and empowering authorities at the national and state levels. The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 1 and seeks to amend the existing Act which was originally enacted to ensure effective management of disasters in India by creating institutional mechanisms, disaster management plans, and strategies for preventing and mitigating disaster impacts.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who moved a motion for The Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024 on Wednesday seeks consideration and passing of the Bill. The Bill aims to amend the Railways Act of 1989 to enhance the powers of the Railways Board and improve operational efficiency.

Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh will make statements regarding the "status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 15th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs on ‘Welfare of Indian Diaspora; Policies/ Schemes’; Status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 20th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs‘Demands for Grants for the year 2023-24’; Status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 22nd Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs on India’s Neighbourhood First Policy."

In the Rajya Sabha, reports of the Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes will be tabled.

Sumitra Balmik and Mithlesh Kumar will lay on the table, a copy of each of the reports: "The first report on Action taken by the government on the recommendations contained in the Thirty-first Report (17th Lok Sabha) of the Committee on implementation of reservation policy in the Ministries/Departments of Government of India with specific reference to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)'; and Second Report on Action taken by the government on the recommendations contained in the Twenty-fifth Report (17th Lok Sabha) of the Committee on Role of Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions (Department of Personnel and Training) in formulation, implementation and monitoring of reservation policy."

Friday is the day for the Private Members Business. Several bills will be tabled by members in both Houses.